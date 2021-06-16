TRAGEDY: 18 DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT AS GOVT TAKES UP FUNERAL EXPENSES

Mungwi ~ Wed, 16 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

18 people are reported to have died while 13 have been injured in a road traffic accident in Mungwi, Northern Province.

According to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, the accident which involves a truck occurred on the Kasama-Mungwi road.

Government through the DMMU will take up funeral expenses for all the people who have died in an accident that happened in Mungwi District in Northern Province.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government is saddened by the loss of lives of people in an accident that happened on Kasama-Mungwi road in Northern Province.

The National Coordinator has sympathized with His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu in whose chiefdom the unfortunate accident occurred and the families of the deceased for the huge loss and wishes them God’s comfort during this difficult time.

Mr. Kabwe said government is concerned with the increased number of road traffic accidents that have continued to claim precious lives of people in large numbers.

He said government, through his Unit (DMMU), will take up all the funeral expenses for the Mungwi accident as it falls in the category of what could be considered as a disaster.

“I wish to convey government’s deepest condolences to the families of the deceased for the untimely death of their beloved ones. As government, we will stand with all the families and ensure that all the funeral expenses are taken care of,” Mr. Kabwe stated.

DMMU has since dispatched a team of officers to visit the funeral homes and facilitate logistical support.

Government has since appealed to all the motorists and the general public to exercise caution as they travel from one point to the other to avoid traffic accidents.

This is according to a statement issued by DMMU senior communications officer Mathews Musukwa.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Regional Police Commissioner Jestus Nsokolo confirmed the accident to ZANIS, saying the deceased include fifteen men and three women.

Mr. Nsokolo said the accident happened around 21:30 hours at Kalikeka village in Mungwi District involving a Benz Truck which was carrying fifty seven passengers and driven by Lewis Mutale believed to be a Kasama resident.