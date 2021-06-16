Two Mafinga Defilers on the Run

A 62-year-old man of Kanchibiya District is on the run after allegedly defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old grand daughter.

The suspect whose identity has been withheld to protect the victim who is currently carrying a six-month pregnancy had been taking advantage of the minor whenever there was no one home.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed in an interview saying that the suspect is currently on the run.

She disclosed that the suspect had been threatening the with death if she told anyone of her ordeal.

Meanwhile, another 13-year-old girl is carrying a two month-pregnancy after being defiled by a man who is said to have taken her in without any of the victim’s relatives’ knowledge in Mafinga District.

Machina said the suspect identified as Kondwani Chilembo whose age remains unknown took in the minor after she went for a market day in March this year.

She said the grade seven pupil had been reported missing until she was found two weeks ago living with the suspect with a two month pregnancy.

Machina said the mother to the victim dragged her daughter back home while the suspect bolted and did not report the matter to police.

She has explained that Monday, the victim fell ill and was taken to the clinic where it was discovered she was two months pregnant.

Machina said it was at this point mother to the victim decided to report the matter to Police.

She said police followed up the matter but could not arrest the suspect who is still at large, and a manhunt has been launched.