WINA CALLS ON CHURCH TO SPEAK OUT ON POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Kabwe ~ Wed, 16 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Vice-President Inonge Wina has called on the church to voice out on the continued political violence in the country.

Speaking in Kabwe when she addressed members of the clergy, Mrs Wina said political violence has no place in Zambia and should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

Mrs Wina said government is aware of some extenal forces that are trying by all means to destabilize the peace of the country and are funding some opposition political parties to create a perception of political instability to the international community.

She said President Edgar Lungu is on record to have condemned violence of all forms, a move that should be emulated by all other political parties.

Mrs Wina further told the church to continue working with government in fostering national development.

She, however, called on the people of Central Province to support the efforts of government that are aimed at improving the living standards of people.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Pastors Fellowship Bishop Hector sinyangwe thanked government for the unprecedented development brought to the country in the past nine years.

Bishop Sinyangwe said in as much as not everything has been done, the move by the Patriotic Front has given hope to all Zambians that development is possible.

He said government has done a lot that has helped improve the economic landscape of the country.

Bishop Sinyangwe called on Zambians not to be misled by selfish individuals whose intentions are to enrich themselves.

He called on Zambians to give President Edgar Lungu another mandate so that he can finish the huge projects he has started.