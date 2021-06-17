SOME BOARDING SCHOOLS TO REMAIN OPEN AMIDST COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Thur, 17 Jun 2021

Government has allowed boarding schools which have not experienced Covid-19 cases and wish to continue with their lessons to ask for permission.

Health permanent secretary Dr Kennedy Malama said this during the Covid-19 daily update today.

Dr Malama has however said the boarding schools wishing to continue with their learners will be inspected to ascertain their suitability.

On Wednesday, Secretary to Cabinet Dr Simon Miti announced the closure of all schools, effective June 17, 2021.