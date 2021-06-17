BOTSWANA DECLARES 7-DAY NATIONAL MOURNING IN HONOR OF KK

Gaborone ~ Thur, 17 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President of Botswana Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has declared seven day mourning period in his country following the death of the founding President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Dr Kaunda has died today at the age of 97.

In a statement issued by Botswana Government Communications Permanent Secretary Andrew Sesinyi, Dr Masisi described Dr Kaunda as an iconic statesman of the highest credentials and selfless dedication to the interest of his own country as well as the wellbeing of neighbours and humanitarian at large.

He disclosed that Dr Kaunda was Botswana’s best friend during the worst of times when the country was battling to find itself during the trying times of early independence when it needed friends the most.

President Masisi said the charismatic KK is a grave loss to his compatriots and to all peace loving people in Botswana and elsewhere.

He reminisced about Dr Kaunda’s famous phrase, “One Botswana, One Nation, One Zambia One Nation,” which he entrenched in the minds of enthusiastic audiences in Botswana each time he visited the country.

“His Excellency the President Dr Mokgweetsi Erick Keabetswe Masisi has declared a seven day mourning period in Botswana following the death of the founding President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda, also popular known as KK. His Excellency has also decreed that all flags must fly at half-mast during the mourning period,” read the statement.

“In his message of heartfelt condolences, His Excellency the President Dr Masisi expresses profound sorrow, and commiserates with the mourning nation of the Republic of Zambia.”