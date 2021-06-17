CONCOURT THROWS OUT VOTERS REGISTER PETITION

Lusaka ~ Thur, 17 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case in which Movement for Change and Equity sued the Attorney general and Electoral

Commission of Zambia ( ECZ) over the voters register.

Movement for Change and Equity party leader Kaluba Musenda Simuyemba and deputy general secretary Peter Mutondo Kachana, who were the petitioners, were seeking an order that ECZ incorporates ascending coding and numbering systems to reflect the cumulative nature of each respective election in order to prevent fraud of votes counted.

But the ECZ and the Attorney General asked the court to strike out and dismiss the petition because it did not disclose any cause of action against ECZ capable of being sustained

in the court.

The ECZ and Attorney General’s office also argued that the petition was frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of court process.

It stated that the petition was not properly before this court by reason of want of jurisdiction having regard to the provisions of the Constitution of Zambia Act No 2 of 2016 and section 8 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia Act No 8 of 2016 as the petitioners were alleging violation of their rights.

Delivering a ruling, Constitutional Court deputy president Annie Sitali who sat with justices Mungeni Mulenga and Prof Margaret Munalula, said the enforcement and protection of rights was a preserve of

the High Court and not within the jurisdiction of the Constitutional

Court.

Judge Sitali said in the current case, there

was a general allegation that the principles of electoral system and

process and the provision for prescribing the system of administering

elections in Articles 45 and 49, respectively had been breached by

ECZ.

“We reiterate that it is not enough to merely allege a breach of a

constitutional provision without setting out relevant facts in sufficient detail that would entitle a party to the reliefs sought. This also applies in cases were particular legislation is alleged to contravene the Constitution as the facts should set out sufficient detail,” she said.

Judge Sitali dismissed the petition on grounds that it did not sufficiently reveal a cause of action against ECZ that could be sustained in court.

“We, therefore, find merit in the second respondents application to strike out and dismiss the petition for non disclosure of a cause of action against the second respondent,” said judge Sitali.