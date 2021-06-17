MURDERED REEVES MALAMBO’S DAUGHTER SUES FAMILY TRUST FOR REMOVING HER AS DIRECTOR AND COMPANY SECRETARY

Lusaka ~ Thur, 17 Jun 2021

Murdered Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo’s daughter has sued the Reeves Malambo Family Trust over its decision to remove her as director and company secretary in Auto Force Zambia Limited and two other companies.

Sarah Malambo wants the Lusaka High Court to declare that her removal as director and company secretary from three companies is a violation of the Companies Act.

She also wants the court to render her removal from the board of the

companies a nullity.

Her father, Malambo, was in March 2017 stabbed to death by his lover Shabu Benos who was later handed a death sentence.

Sarah, a minority shareholder in the companies, was removed by resolutions dated December 28, 2020.

However, Sarah has challenged the decision, arguing that her removal is incompetent and a violation of the provisions of the Companies Act No 10 of 2017.

Sarah has sued Leonard Malambo, Patson Mwiinga Makatha, Ngoza Barbara Sinkolongo and Austin Malambo.

She has further cited Auto Force Zambia Limited, Shaftex Limited and Jersey Mall Properties Limited.

Sarah also seeks a declaration that Leonard, Patson and Ngoza were illegally appointed to the board of directors of Jersey Mall Properties Limited as there has been no resolution of

the company appointing them, as such, any changes effected at the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) were done

illegally.

Sarah wants the court to cancel her removal as a company secretary of Jersey Mall Properties Limited and a further order directing the defendants to reinstate her as director in Auto Force Zambia Limited and Shaftex and Company secretary in Jersey Mall Properties Limited to ensure that the records of the three companies at PACRA were rectified to reflect correct information that she was a bona fide director in the two companies and company secretary for Jersey Mall

Properties Limited.

And Sarah has applied for an injunction to restrain Auto Force and Shaftex which belonged to her late father, from removing her as director.

She wants an order that Austin be restrained from calling or causing to be called any meeting of the directors in Auto Force, Shaftex and Jersey Mall Properties Limited.

Sarah stated that she was removed as a director of the two companies without a valid constituted shareholder meeting.

Sarah also stated that she was removed as company secretary of the Jersey Mall Properties Limited without any resolution of the company at a validly constituted meeting of the directors of the company.