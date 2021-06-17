NO MEANINGFUL CHANGE WILL COME AFTER AUGUST 2021 IF HH WINS



By Victor Simbwaya

There is no opposition political party in Zambia today that has proffered a blueprint for national transformation which would bring meaningful economic change.

The UPND manifesto is a wish list, something anyone can put together after a couple of hours on Google.

That most of you are so excited that you are not even asking real questions about how you get the change you are being promised proves that you are not a serious people or that you presume you are so special, as a people, that merely wishing for things makes them a reality. And somehow, you are capable of believing that one of these half-witted career politicians will wave a magic hand & your country will be flooded with dollars.

If you talk of investor confidence – which international investor worth their money will be excited by that UPND wish list?

One of the things I find most astonishing is that you guys are even able to entertain political parties manifestos that mention no figures whatsoever – be it fiscal or monetary metrics.

No income projections, no expenditure map or any idea whatsoever. How you would source the money, what competing expenditures you may have to swap around or drop or economic forecasts on job creation and national productivity.

Instead, a political party essentially copies stuff off Google and says to you, here we will do all these things.

Seriously folks, after so many years of free education and you must function like a bunch of retarded children?

Anywhere else bar Africa, this would be a scandal.

Mr HH should have been on top of this given he prizes himself as a competent economist.

But it seems even he can’t help but be Zambian to the core.

It is really frustrating for folks like me because we know what it takes to get things done, we know how nations balance their books, we know how nations stimulate their economies and just like Science, there are some very fundamental set of financial parameters that must be in place to achieve a set of objectives given whatever economic policy you apply.

It is not magic or abracadabra, it is actually a perfectly well understood objective discipline.