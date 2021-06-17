PF MOURNS KK

Lusaka ~ Thur, 17 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front says it is saddened by the death of first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda who was hospitalized at Maina Soko Military Hospital on June 14, 2021.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said Dr Kaunda was an embodiment of what the PF stands for.

“We have learnt with a deep sense of sorrow and anguish, the passing of Zambia’s founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda. Dr. Kaunda was an embodiment of what we, the Patriotic Front stands for; patriotism, selflessness, loyalty, dedication, hard work, trust-worthness and empathy to humanity. Dr. Kaunda served this great country with love, passion, dedication and an unparalleled sense of patriotism. From his hey days as a young revolutionary leader fighting against the colonial forces to his later years as an elderly statesman, Dr. Kaunda served this country with love, passion, empathy and honour,” Mr Mwila said.

“Dr. Kaunda was a true Pan-African whose contribution to the liberation struggle stretched beyond the borders of Zambia to South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and to as far as the Middle East and Latin America.”

He said Dr Kaunda taught al Zambians the true meaning of One Zambia One Nation.

“He showed us that it is possible to belong to different political parties and different ethnic groupings but still live together in love and harmony as one people. It is on Dr. Kaunda’s economic foundation that the Patriotic Front government has based its unprecedented infrastructure transformation of our country, taking development to all the corners of this country and leaving no one behind,” he said.

“There is no better way to honour this great son of the soil than breaking the artificial and lose political and at times, tribal differences that every now and then put a wedge between brother and sister, father and mother; let us honour this great statesman by ensuring that we have a violent-free general election come 12th August, 2021. As a Party and indeed as a nation, we will forever remain indebted to Dr. Kenneth Kaunda for all his wondrous deeds. May his soul forever rest in peace.”