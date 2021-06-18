KITWE MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER KILLING WIFE

Kitwe ~ Fri, 18 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 40-year-old man of Kitwe has committed suicide after hitting his 34-year-old wife with unknown object and later died at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Jackson Mwansa had picked up a quarel with his wife identified as Prisca Muchimba following a marital dispute and hit her with unknown object on her forehead leading to her becoming unconscious.

The victim sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where she later died.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has explained that the suspect, having regretted his actions, decided to take a pesticide, Doom, and died on the way to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Chushi said the two bodies are laying in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.