KK’S DEATH IS A GREAT LOSS TO THE WORLD, LET’S KEEP HIM ALIVE IN OUR HEARTS – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has said the untimely passing of the first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda is a great loss not only to his family but to the world at large, and that he should be kept “alive in their hearts and deeds”.

Speaking when he visited the residence of the country’s founding father today, President Lungu said a dark day has befallen the country adding that Dr. Kaunda epitomizes the very existence of the country.

He added that no one can speak about Zambia without recognising the foundational role that Dr Kaunda played in the country’s statehood.

“Yesterday, we learnt of the passing of our beloved founding father, our first President, his Excellency Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda. On behalf of the government and the people of our great country, please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences,” he said.

“The untimely passing of Dr Kaunda is a great loss not only to you as his family, but to the entire nation, the southern African region, the African continent and indeed the world at large. It is simply not possible to put in words just how we all feel at this time! Dr. Kaunda epitomises the very existence of our country and of us as a nation. No-one can speak about Zambia without recognising the foundational role that he played in our statehood.”

The President said it was not enough for Dr Kaunda to liberate only Zambia when the region and the African continent remained bonded in the shackles of colonialism and apartheid.

He added that Dr Kaunda soldiered on to seek freedom for humanity.

“Today we mourn an iconic Pan-Africanist and global statesman, who was selfless, seeing the goodness in others first, before himself. The ideals of humanism, which were founded upon his strong Christian faith and values, defined his leadership qualities and the vision that he embodied for Zambia, the African continent and the world at large,” he said.

“His exemplary statesmanship, as steadfast and unwavering as he was renowned, gained him international stature as he projected his noble ideals on the international stage, while seeking the best for mankind. To my fellow Zambians, the passing of our beloved KK should ignite in us all, the resolve to hold firmly, to forever embrace the ‘One Zambia One Nation’ slogan, as a basis upon which we forge ahead as a nation, even in these trying times in which we find ourselves.”

Meanwhile, President Lungu urged Zambians to keep Dr Kaunda alive in their hearts and deeds stressing the need for citizens to let the life led by Dr Kaunda shape the destiny and remain indelible in people’s identity.