UK GOVT MOURNS FREEDOM HERO KK

London ~ Fri, 18 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led the UK Government in paying tributes to Zambia’s First President Dr Kenneth Kaunda who died yesterday (June 17, 2021).

The Prime Minister said he was saddened to learn of the death of Kenneth Kaunda and said his deepest condolences and thoughts were with the people of Zambia at this difficult time.

“The UK Government extends its sincere condolences to the people of the Republic of Zambia on the death of former President Kenneth Kaunda. Dr Kaunda was the defining figure in Zambia’s independence movement and laid the successful foundations of your nation, through his leadership, vision, and famous mantra ‘One Zambia One Nation’. He was greatly admired too as a staunch activist against apartheid and a campaigner to address HIV/AIDS. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Zambia at this time of mourning,” Mr Johnson said.

UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab MP said:

“A sad day for Zambia. Dr Kaunda will be rememberedfor his efforts to bring independence to his country, and to the whole of southern Africa. My thoughts are with his family and the people of Zambia at this time.”

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP said:

“I am saddened to learn of Kenneth Kaunda’s passing. Zambia’s founding father will be remembered for his public service, and for his mantra: ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. We send our deepest condolences and our thoughts are with the people of Zambia at this difficult time.”

UK High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley said:

“I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing today of former President, His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Dr Kaunda will forever be remembered for his service to the people of Zambia. For his role as the Founding Father of his nation. For his regional leadership in maintaining Zambia as a bastion against apartheid. For his mantra: ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. He has earned his place in history many times over,” Mr Woolley said.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to Dr Kaunda’s family and to all Zambians at this difficult time. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”