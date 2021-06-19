COL PANJI THANKS COUNTRIES THAT HAVE DECLARED DAYS OF NATIONAL MOURNING IN HONOUR OF KK

Lusaka ~ Sat, 19 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

First president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son Colonel Panji Kaunda says the Kaunda family is thankful and appreciates the gestures from the neighbouring countries that have declared days of national mourning to honour the late KK.

Zambia has declared 21 days of national mourning, South Africa 10, Botswana 7, Namibia 10, Malawi 7, Tanzania 7 and Zimbabwe 3.

“We are thankful and appreciate those gestures from the neighbouring countries because he (KK) worked very hard as a freedom fighter as a leader of the frontline state to liberate those countries, so they are only paying him back not the debt but the amount of work that him and his colleagues put in to liberate those nations. So, this is a sign that he is still respected even outside Zambia,” Col Panji said.

He said Zambians should be proud of KK adding that Zambians should be the first ones to celebrate the life of KK.