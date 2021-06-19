PF AND UPND SIGN AGREEMENT TO END VIOLENCE

Ndola ~ Sat, 19 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front and UPND in Ndola have agreed to end political violence.

The two parties have since entered into an agreement signed by Kabushi PF parliamentary candidate Bowman Lusambo and Ndola Central UPND parliamentary candidate Frank Tayali in Ndola.

Mr Lusambo said there is no need to engage in violence simply to get votes.

He said the people of Ndola will campaign peacefully as a way to honor Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

“Elections are just for a day and after that, we will remain friends. Today, we are here as a team, UPND and PF, during this mourning period of our father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, we want to reaffirm what President Dr. Kaunda fought for.Dr. Kaunda fought political violence and tribalism and that is why we are here today. Dr. Kaunda pushed for inter-marriages to ensure that we are one people. Dr. Kaunda promoted inter marriages. In today’s politics, tribal politics should not have any space. Today we want to honor Dr. Kaunda for the things he wanted to see and fight. Today after several engagements with our friends, we need to be honest with each other that we need to challenge each other with ideas,” Mr Lusambo said.

“PF will showcase what they have done. It is based on ideas and the party’s manifesto. The PF has a lot of good ideas done in line with the party manifesto. These campaigns should unite us.”

And Mr Tayali said the police have the duty to protect every citizen.

“It is the duty of the police to police everyone. There is no need to accuse the police of colluding with the colleagues from PF. Why should campaign materials, be removed because we are in the opposition? This should be stopped and the police are the ones that should act. We want a non-violent campaign. It is not fair that we should be stopped to do so,” Mr Tayali said.

“Young boys who go to the gym and call themselves commanders are the ones that are promoting violence. As Candidates, we should be any means restrain our cadres just for a small token. The buck stops at us as leaders, as aspiring candidates. Let us desist from giving the police illegal instructions. Let us be sincere with one another.”