23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AMONG THE 4 ARRESTED OVER BRUTAL MURDER OF DR MWEENGWE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Dr Evans Mwape Mwengwe and recovered his vehicle.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder and aggravated robbery involving Dr. Evans Mwape Mwengwe which occurred between June 10 and June 12, 2021 between Kabwe town and Six miles in Kabangwe area. Police have also managed to locate the motor vehicle for the deceased, a Mercedes Benz ML, registration number 2838 at a named house in Chilenje township. The vehicle has been partially stripped,” Mr Mwale stated.

He stated that the suspects have been identified as Doris Nduba aged 23 of an unknown house number Meanwood Ibex Hill in Lusaka, Kennan Jere aged 23 of Katondo Compound in Kabwe, Keagan Zulu aged 38 of unmarked house number in Lusaka’s Chalala area and Josat Tembo aged 42 of house number 467 new Chilenje in Lusaka.

Mwale stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased offered transport to the suspects from Bimas in Kabwe.

Dr Mwape was found dead at Six Miles in Kabangwe area.

He stated that the suspects are currently detained in Police custody.