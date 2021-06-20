ANOTHER MINER ELECTROCUTED AT JIFUMPA MINE



Kasempa ~ Sun, 20 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 25-year-old miner has died after being electrocuted at Jifumpa Mine in Kasempa District of North Western Province.

Mr Allan Mutipula, who worked for a Chinese owned LUDA Mining Company, died yesterday and his body was only retrieved today.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia General Secretary George Mumba has disclosed the sad development in an interview in Kitwe.

Mr. Mumba said it is sad that the mine has continued to see people die, with the latest death being the sixth in this quarter.

He has urged the mining company to improve their safety standards, adding that the latest death is regrettable.

Mr. Mumba has also called on the Mines Safety department to follow up the increasing number of deaths at Jifumpa Mine.

He stated that Zambians are looking up to investors who comply with safety standards, adding that the recent deaths at the same mine need to be addressed.

Mr. Mumba said the recent happenings are now creating fear among those with relatives working at the mine.

He said the Mine Safety department needs to step up efforts in monitoring safety standards in the mines to avoid loss of lives.