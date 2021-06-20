BINWELL MPUNDU THREATENS TO RETALIATE ATTACKS ON CAMPAIGN TEAM



Kitwe ~ Sun, 20 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Nkana Constituency Independent candidate Binwell Mpundu has threatened to retaliate should attackers known to him continue to attack his campaign team.

Mpundu, the former Kitwe District Commissioner, said his campaign team has faced two attacks in the last few days.

He said his campaign activities suffered a setback as his team was attacked by a group of young boys whom he alleges were sent by a loser he termed “Foolish”.

“I have forgiven the young men because they have appologised and I want to thank the residents of BB for for standing up to defend me against the foolishness,” Mr Mpundu said.

He has however warned that there is an extent to which he could tolerate the attacks.

“I wish to warn him that there (is) an extent to which I will tolerate this madness because if I will not campaign because of his foolishness; he too will not campaign,” he threatened.

Mr Mpundu has since called on the police to act on the recent attacks on his campaign team.

“I however would like to appeal to my supporters to continue doing our door to door campaigns and resist all manner of temptation to fight back. Ours is a duty to find solutions to the challenges the people of Nkana face,” he added.