KBN RESPONDS TO DRUNKEN PRESENTER’S LIVE RANT OVER DELAYED SALARIES

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

KBN TV says it is appalled with the drunken behaviour of its part time presenter Kabinda Kalimina who started talking about salaries during the main news bulletin last night.

After his live protest about alleged delayed salaries, Mr Kalimina went live on his Facebook page where he insulted the television station’s owner Kennedy Mambwe but deleted it minutes later.

In a statement issued today, Mr Mambwe, KBN TV chief executive officer, stated that the TV just like any other institution has a very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they channel complaints.

“As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night. As a young television station, we work with a very highly talented and professional team, with a noble character and we owe the success of unbroken broadcasting for the last two years to such gallant men and women. Members of the public may wish to know that KBN TV like any other institution, has very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they can channel their complaints,” Mr Mambwe stated.

He stated that management was investigating the matter.

“Therefore, last night’s behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station. We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that ‘One-Night stunt of Fame’ with the contempt it deserves. As management, we are carrying out investigations to determine how a drunken part time presenter found himself on air unabated and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who may have been party to the scheme,” Mr Mambwe stated.