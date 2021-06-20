KK WAS GENUINE AND DECENT, AU SHOULD HONOR HIM – IAN KHAMA

Lusaka ~ Sunday, 20th June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former President of Bostwana Seretse Khama Ian Khama has described first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as a genuine and decent African leader.

In an interview with renowned Zambian Journalist Joan Chirwa, Lieutenant General Khama said late Dr Kaunda was a leader whose desire was to see Africa a great continent.

He said Botswana learnt a lot from Zambia through Dr Kaunda’s humanism policies which were aimed at prioritizing the welfare of citizens.

“AU should honor Dr Kaunda for his immense contribution to the continent,” he said.

Lt Gen Khama has further described Dr Kaunda as a humble and caring person who had no arrogance.

Several former and current Heads of States across the world have continued to send messages of comfort to Zambians and the former first family on the death of Dr Kaunda.