SET ASIDE DAY TO REMEMBER KK – MAUREEN MWANAWASA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Day in honour of the country’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda should be set aside to help restore the country’s moral fibre, former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa has proposed.

Mrs Mwanawasa said the day should be called Humanism Day but should not be a holiday because Dr Kaunda was a workaholic.

“Dr Kaunda and his team led a foundation on what leadership should be like. We need to reinvent humanism in his honour so that our children can understand the need to work,” she said, according to the Zambia Daily Mail.