THERE’S NO NEED TO APOLOGISE OVER A VIDEO OF A GIRL SINGING FOR ECL – PF

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it’ll not apologise over a video circulating on social media in which a child aged three sang a song asking God to guide and bless President Edgar Lungu as he continues to lead the country.

In a statement, PF member Isaac Mwanza said the Patriotic Front is committed to protecting the voice of the children.

This comes following the allegations by the opposition UPND alliance which said the said minor was coerced into singing a song for President Lungu, yet the same alliance has been parading children flashing a UPND symbol.

Mr Mwanza said children have a right to celebrate the achievements by the President and the party in the last 10 years.

The UNPD alliance demanded an immediate withdrawal of the video and that a public apology be rendered to all Zambians and children in particular.

“Why is PF so desperate in this election? They have abused traditional leaders, clergy, serving Civil servants, students for endorsing their outgoing regime and now, they have gone to innocent children. Those children need schools, they need food, a guaranteed future and not being paraded endorsing President Lungu,” said Upnd Alliance Media Director, Thabo Kawana.

But Mr Mwanza argued that there is no need for the party to apologise to anyone for the wisdom exhibited by the said child.

“As members of the Patriotic Front, we have noted the panic reaction by the so-called opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance to a video circulating on social media in which a beautiful and adorable child sang a song asking God to guide and bless His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he continues to lead this beautiful country,” he said.

“Just to put it on record, the Party has no need to apologise to anyone for the wisdom exhibited by that child, in further of her own rights under Articles 12 to 15 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The PF will seek to protect the voices of the children as guided by President Lungu during his official opening of Parliament in 2016 when he guided that children should not only be seen but their voices must be heard as part of the development agenda or prosperity of our country.”

Mr Mwanza said Zambia remains on course to meeting two targets for maternal, infant and young child nutrition under President Lungu’s reign.

He added that children remain thankful for the construction of 14,235 classrooms at primary education level and the party’s promise to expedite the completion of all schools currently under construction.

“On the other hand, these are the same children and parents who had lost hope when their assets were privatized by some known individuals within the UPND who took advantage of the system to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense of their future. This explains the panic the UPND Alliance is having when they see young children give prayers to God on behalf of their President,” Mr Mwanza said.

He stressed that the future of Children and the PF belongs to children like that girl in the said video.

“We finally would like to remind the UPND by borrowing the words of Jesus when he said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’ The future of this country, under the leadership of President Lungu and the PF belongs to children like that girl,” Mr Mwanza stated.