73-YEAR-OLD MAN KILLED BY WIFE AND SON OVER WITCHCRAFT ALLEGATIONS

Kitwe ~ Mon, 21 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 73-year-old man of Kitwe’s Wusakile Township on the Copperbelt has been murdered by his wife and son on allegation of practicing witchcraft.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as James Chanda, 73, of Wusakile township while the suspects are Lunenga Chanda, son to the deceased and Phoebe Kunda, the wife.

The accused have been picked up by the police for further investigations.

Mr Chushi explained that according to Tremor Mpongo, who reported the matter to the police, her grandfather was murdered following long-standing accusations leveled against him of practicing witchcraft.

Mr Chushi said the body of the deceased is in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.