BODY OF ZAMBIAN AVIATION STUDENT WHO DIED IN INDIA AFTER RECEIVING NEWS OF HIS FATHERS DEATH REPATRIATED HOME

New Delhi ~ Mon, 21 Jun 2021

The body of a Zambian student who was pursuing aviation studies in India and died recently after being notified of his father’s death in Zambia, Cheyo Keith Musukwa, has been repatriated to Zambia.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said the body of the former student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab State, India, arrived in Zambia today, Monday, June 21, 2021, aboard an Emirates plane.

She thanked the family for raising K60 000, while former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa who is not related to the deceased contributed K22, 000 and staff at Zambia High Commission in India added K20, 000 for embalming and transportation of the remains.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Mr. Musukwa died at Johal Hospital on 8th June 2021 around 16: 00 hours Indian time when he fell off his apartment floor.

The High Commissioner said the deceased was rushed to hospital where he was put on a ventilator but unfortunately died a few hours later.

This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press at Zambia High Commission in India Bangwe Naviley Chisenga.