COOKING OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Cooking oil prices have continued to drop gradually with some chain stores recording about K70 reduction for a 5 liter container in the last three weeks.

This follows the issuance of an import quota by the Ministry of Agriculture which has meant that local refineries would now need to compete with the landing price of imported cooking oil products.

One local manufacturer of cooking oil from Lumezi of Eastern Province is retailing his 2.5 liters of locally pressed cooking oil at K88, which translates to K176 for five liters.

Most of the large scale cooking oil processors rely on imported crude palm oil which has been adversely affected by the depreciation of the Kwacha.