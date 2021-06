Chipata ~ Tue, 22 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Eastern delicacy or mbeba business is booming this cold season.

Most people who sell mice especially in Chipata get them from Mambwe District.

In Chipata, some mobile mbeba traders are always seen conducting their business in bicycle and motor bike ranks around town.

Prices differ depending on the size of the mice.

The common type of mice which is on the market now is Nthika which is greyish in colour.