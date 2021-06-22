I AM STILL CAMPAIGNING FOR ECL – NAWAKWI

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 June 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FDD President Edith Nawakwi says no amount of intimidation, propaganda and stereotyping against women in politics by the UPND will stop her resolve to campaign for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Reacting to a fake online story written by suspected UPND media team members, Ms Nawakwi said she cannot withdraw her support for President Lungu and the PF in the 2021 general elections because it was God’s wish to have a God fearing person in State House.

“Don’t listen to propaganda by the UPND that I am regretting my support to President Lungu, it’s not true,” she said.

She further maintained that those with a selfish agenda and heartless character will never rule Zambia because God’s hand was upon the country.

“Those bitter people with a selfish agenda will have difficulties in getting to State House because God cannot allow a person who facilitates for abductions and pretends to be holier than others,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Nawakwi has urged Zambians to mourn President Kenneth Kaunda in peace.

She said Zambians should ignore the UPND who have decided to undermine the funeral of President Kaunda by going into a marathon campaign trail.

“You see, the UPND are so naive. How can they intensify their campaigns amid funerals, especially the funeral of ba KK and Justice Mambilima and they claim to be sympathetic to these families?” she wondered.

Ms Nawakwi adds that politicians, especially the opposition UPND, should show leadership by mourning the founding Father in a decent manner.