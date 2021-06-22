WOMAN WHO CLAIMED TO HAVE BIRTHED 10 BABIES TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOR PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION



Johannesburg ~ Tue, 22 Jun 2021

A mother who has claimed she gave birth to decuplets in South Africa has been admitted to a psychiatric ward, with her lawyer alleging she is being held against her will.

Gosiame Sithole was taken to Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg for a psychiatric evaluation just days after her partner Tebogo Tsotetsi said he does not believe the ten children exist.

Ms Sithole, 37, was first apprehended by police officers at a relative’s house in the northern township of Rabie Ridge near the city of Johannesburg in the early morning of Thursday 17 June. Her lawyer says she is being held against her will as she believes that she is of sound mind.

Credit: Daily Mail UK