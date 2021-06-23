3 DIE IN NYIMBA TRUCK ACCIDENT

Nyimba ~ Wed, 23 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three people have died on the spot in a fatal truck accident in Nyimba District.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu stated that the accident occurred around 13:30 hours at Chimbwi area about 12 kilometres west of Nyimba along the Great East Road.

Mr Lungu stated that the accident occurred when the driver of the Volvo truck belonging to Aliboo Transport in Lundazi failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed, careered off the road, hitting into trees and later fell into a ditch.

He stated that the driver was carrying five passengers.

“Fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 22/06/2021 at around 1330 hours at Chimbwi area, about 12 km west of Nyimba along Great East Road. Involved was Lameck Mwale aged 35 years of Lundazi who sustained cuts on the head and is admitted to Nyimba District Hospital and was driving a Volvo truck and trailer registration number ABV 3095, ABV 3007 T, property of Aliboo Transport, Lundazi, and the horse front part is extensively damaged while carrying unknown number of bags of Chicken feed and some has been damaged from west to east direction while carrying five (5) passengers. (1) Unknown male adult about 38 years of unknown address who sustained deep cuts on the head and both arms and died on the spot, (2) unknown Female adult about 25 years of unknown address who died on the spot, (3) unknown male juvenile about 1 year of unknown address who died on the spot, all the three bodies are at Nyimba District Hospital Mortuary,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that Yoram Mkandawire aged 28 of Matero compound in Lusaka and Naomi Phiri aged 17 of chief Nyalugwe’s area in Nyimba who sustained deep cuts on the head and limbs are admitted to Nyimba District Hospital.