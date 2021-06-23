BUREAU BANDIT NABBED AT ACCESS BANK

Police have arrested one of the Lewanika bandits after he went to exchange dollars.

One of the thieves who staged a robbery at Lewanika Shopping Mall was arrested at Access Bank Longacres where he went to change the Dollars to Kwacha.

He did not know that the Dollar bills were tracked using their serial numbers. His accomplices sped off when they saw their friend apprehended.

According to the Police, three armed robbers captured on video which is currently circulating on social media stole US $600 and K64,149 cash respectively from LAwAK Bureau De Change situated at Lewanika mall in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.

Credit: Fyambe Media