WE’RE NOT TRIBALISTS, WE ONLY SAY THE TRUTH – GBM



Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has refuted allegations being peddled by Chief Mukuni that he, Professor Nkandu Luo and Mr Chishimba Kambwili are tribalits.

Mr Mwamba has said the sentiments by the traditional leader are false and baseless and the trio is not tribal but only speaks the truth.

Mr Mwamba, who is also PF Northern Province Presidential campaign Manager, told Smart Eagles that he respects Chief Mukuni, therefore he cannot attack him in any way.

He said the challenge with Chief Mukuni is that he cannot accept that he, Prof Luo, who is President Edgar Lungu’s running mate, and Mr Kambwili have been telling Zambians the truth of what happened during the 2016 general elections.

“If we tell Zambians that people in Southern vote for HH because he comes from there, is that tribalism? These are the facts,” he says.