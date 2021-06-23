PF COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE IN KAFUE DIES OF COVID-19



Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Jun 2021

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has lost its candidate for a ward in Kafue to the deadly COVID-19.

PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba announced the death of Michael Lungu in a statement and said he died in the early hours of today.

“It is with deep sense of sorrow that I announce the death of comrade Michael Lungu, the PF Information and Publicity Secretary in Kafue District,” he said.

“Our dear brother, the late comrade Lungu was also PF candidate for Matanda Ward in Kafue for the forthcoming general elections. We have been informed by health authorities that Mr. Lungu died this morning of Covid-19.”

And Kamba said the death of Lungu is a big loss to the party and the nation as he was a vibrant member who contributed immensely to the growth of the party in Kafue.

“He also contributed to the local development in the district through his undoubted commitment and sacrifice to community work as well as party mobilisation,” Kamba said.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late comrade Lungu over this huge loss. May God comfort the family and indeed the ruling PF.”