TOURISM PS OPENS A BOOK OF CONDOLENCE AT KK’S CHILENJE HOUSE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Tourism and Arts Mr. Patrick Lungu has opened a book of condolence for first President Dr Kennedy Kaunda at Chilenje house.

This is in order to allow the general public to participate in honouring Zambia’s founding father.

He has further urged the general public to visit the house in Chilenje to sign the book of condolence.

Speaking when he addressed the media this morning, Mr Lungu said Chilenje House has been a great Monument for Dr Kaunda.

He has further urged members of the public who cannot manage to visit the house of mourning in State Lodge to pay their last respects by signing a book of condolences at Chilenje House.