EDITOR APOLOGISES OVER FAKE STORY ABOUT SOUTH AFRICAN MOTHER GIVING BIRTH TO 10 BABIES

Pretoria ~ Thur, 24 Jun 2021

Piet Rampedi, the editor of Pretoria News, said he was ‘full of sadness and regret’ over a story he first ran two weeks ago claiming that mother Gosiame Sithole had given birth to a record-breaking brood which made headlines around the world.

But doubts were immediately raised about the tale after politicians and medics said they had no record of the birth and Pretoria News failed to produce any evidence that the children actually existed.

Now, Rampedi – who lost a previous job after failing to properly corroborate stories – has all-but admitted Sithole’s tale was a fiction, though he continues to insist that she ‘was pregnant and did give birth’ – just not to ten children.

Sithole is currently being treated in a hospital near her Pretoria home, complaining that she is sane and is being held against her will.

She continues to insist that all ten children are real, though has vowed ‘never’ to give up their location.

Credit: Daily Mail UK