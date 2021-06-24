MALAWI POLICE RECOVER SINDA COUNCIL’S STOLEN HILUX

Chipata ~ Thur, 24 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Malawi police have recovered a Toyota Hilux which was stolen by robbers at Sinda town council on Monday.

The vehicle was among several items that were stolen at the council by robbers who tied a security guard with a mosquito net rope.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu stated that a Toyota Hilux registration number BAK 5881 was recovered in Tikoliwe area in Malawi’s Mchinji District.

Mr Lungu stated that the vehicle which is good shape and was abandoned along the Zambia/Malawi border.

He stated that the vehicle has since been handed over to Zambia police and a manhunt for the criminals is underway.

Mr Lungu stated that in the early hours of Monday, robbers attacked a security guard at Sinda town council and stole various items valued at K696, 263.

He stated that among the stolen items were the motor vehicle valued at K600, 000, three HP CPU’s valued at K48, 000, one water tester valued at K500, two GPS valued at K3,000, two Samsung phones valued at K3,000 and a safe containing K41, 763.