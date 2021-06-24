PF WELCOMES CANCELLATION OF ELECTIONS IN 3 CONSTITUENCIES, BUT URGES ECZ TO ALSO CANCEL MONZE CENTRAL

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front has welcomed the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’s cancellation of elections in Mandevu, Lusaka Central and Mpulungu constituencies, including the Kamakonde ward polls.

The party has, however, asked the ECZ to also cancel the Monze Central election where independent candidate Mambo Musunte withdrew his nomination.

“The Patriotic Front, respect the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to cancel elections in Mandevu Constituency, Lusaka Central Constituency, Mpulungu Constituency and Kamakonde Ward respectively. We are, however, surprised that the Commission has not cancelled the election in Monze Central Constituency were Mr. Mambo Musute, an Independent Parliamentary candidate withdrew his nomination on 14th June, 2021. We hereby urge the Commission to act in accordance with the law and cancel the aforementioned election,” PF Media Director Mr Antonio Mwanza has stated.

“As a party, we believe the Commission was on firm ground to invoke provisions of Article 52(6) of the Constitution of Zambia which empowers them to cancel an election when a candidate dies, resigns or is disqualified by a court or tribunal. We are aware that Section 31(2) of the Electoral Process Act limits the withdraw of nomination by candidates to the time before expiry of the nomination process while any withdraw of candidature that takes place after close of nomination amounts to resignation.”

He stated that the PF believes the situation could have been avoided if the opposition UPND led by Jack Mwiimbu and their civil society allies had not opposed the repeal of Article 52 of the Constitution when Bill 10 was presented.

“The opposition has put the country in a mess by maintaining such a bad law. This is what happens when you have an opposition that puts narrow and selfish partisan interest above national interest. We reiterate our call for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to cancel the Monze Central Parliamentary election in accordance with the law,” Mr Mwanza said.