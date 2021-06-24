UPND BURN KALUNGWISHI RADIO, PF OFFICES, BOATS AND INJURE SCORES

Chiengi ~ Thur, 24 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusa

The UPND has gone on a violent rampage burning Kalungwishi Radio Station in Chiengi District of Luapula and burning Boats belonging to the Patriotic Front in Nsumbu area of Nsama District and Kaputa in Northern Province.

They have further seriously assaulted a number of PF members who are currently nursing various wounds.

Yesterday, the UPND thugs in Chililabombwe, on the Copperbelt, went amok attacking PF members and burning the Party offices.

In Kaoma, the UPND attacked PF members and burnt the Party offices.

“Meanwhile, in all this, Mr Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, the UPND president has neither taken responsibility nor condemned this reign of terror unleashed by his Party members because he fully approves of their violent actions. The UPND have realised that they don’t have the numbers to win the forthcoming elections so they have resorted to violence, beating and killing members of the Patriotic Front to instil fear in our people,” PF Media Director Mr Antonio Mwanza has said.

“We call upon the police to swiftly act and protect the lives and property of our people before the situation spirals out of hand and our people resort to taking the law into their own hands. Mr. Hichilema is so desperate as he knows that this is his last election to lose and he is willing to do anything to force his way to state houses.”

He called on all well meaning Zambians to strongly condemn the UPND for their acts of terror.

“Zambia is a peaceful country and we should not allow bitter and desperate souls to destroy the peace and tranquillity that we have enjoyed in the last 56 years of our independence,” Mr Mwanza said.