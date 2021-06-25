DEC NABS NOTORIOUS KABANGWE DRUG BARON, DICKSON PHIRI

Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Jun, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested eight (8) people for trafficking in illicit drugs contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia, among them notorious drug trafficker Dickson Phiri, a businessman aged 36 of Kabangwe who has been on the Commission’s wanted list.

The suspect is connected to a case involving Amon Mutawale, male aged 37 of Kapwelyomba and Chimbiya Banda, male aged 31 of Libala South who were apprehended at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) on Friday 11th June 2021 for trafficking in 10.3 Kilograms of Methamphetamine.

“The contraband was concealed in pages of Children’s Books found in a box that was destined to be couriered to Auckland in New Zealand. After further investigations it was discovered that the contraband belonged to Dickson Phiri,” DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga has stated.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Eastern Province, has arrested Mathews Nkhata, a male aged 31, and two male juveniles aged 18 and 16, all of Jeke Village in Lumezi District for trafficking in 5.1 Kilograms of loose Cannabis that was concealed in a dish in the house.

In Central Province, the Commission has arrested Ireen Yembe, a female aged 47 of Shimaliba Village in Shibuyunji for trafficking in 7.81 Kilograms of Cannabis.

The Commisison in North Western Province, has arrested Mutoba Simon Chilambwe, a male aged 58 of Shilenda area in Kalumbila for trafficking in 5.3 Kilograms of cannabis that were hidden in his house.

All suspects are currently in police custody and are yet to appear in court.