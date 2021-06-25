WE DON’T CARE EVEN IF PEOPLE GET COVID-19, WE WILL BE CAMPAIGNING – UPND

Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The UPND top leadership has vowed to ignore COVID-19 health guidelines by proceeding with campaign rallies which are super spreaders of the pandemic that has so far killed over 500 people in June alone.

A representative sent by Mr Hakainde Hichilema shocked stakeholders at Mulungushi Conference Center when the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Ministry of Health held a meeting with political parties to discuss election matters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UPND representative, in his emotional mood, declared that his party will not listen to anyone over COVID-19.

“We as UPND are going to gather and campaign, No more!,No less!” he screamed amid expressions of shock from other stakeholders.