SOLDIERS TAKE OVER, BEGIN PREPS FOR KK’S BURIAL



Lusaka ~ Fri, 25 Jun 2021

THE presidential burial cite, Embassy Park, in Lusaka has been sealed off and the military has taken over the premises to prepare the final resting place for former President Kenneth Kaunda.

Celebrated as an African Liberation struggle icon across the the world, Dr Kaunda’s death on June 17 has sparked widespread grief.

His burial is due on July 7, 2021.

“The military people have taken over the site in readiness for the burial,” said Ministry of Information permanent secretary, Amos Malupenga.

Some Zambians have thrown in suggestions of how Dr Kaunda’s mausoleum should appear.

Author Lloyd Mwiinga posted on social media that: “the structure of his mausoleum is yet to be unveiled but if I were to throw in a few Ngwees, I would suggest that we have 72 pillars to represent the different ethnic groups he (Dr Kaunda) united.”

“The pillars don’t need to be huge,” said Mwiinga, the author of Take me to Kaunda.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail