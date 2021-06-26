“GOD, I KNOW YOU’RE THERE, YOU’VE NOT ABANDONED US”, PRAYS PRESIDENT LUNGU AT CJ MAMBILIMA’S FUNERAL SERVICE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 26 Jun 2021

President Edgar Lungu says the untimely demise of Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima who died in Egypt while on official duty has left everyone in shock.

Speaking during the funeral service for Justice Mambilima, President Lungu said the nation has been gripped with shock for the past one month and he prayed saying God has not abandoned the people of Zambia.

“We have lost His Excellency, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, our Founding Father, Father of this great Nation, Zambia. And before we could come to terms with this huge loss, we lose another great Zambian – Her Ladyship, the Chief Justice. The Lady who has brought us here today, has left all of us in shock,” President Lungu said.

“Justice Mambilima served her country with diligence and impeccable integrity for forty- four years in both public service and the justice sector. She lived a life of service to the very end,” he said.

President Lungu said the Chief Justice was an example that any Zambian would be whatever they wanted to be in life.

The Head of State said Mrs. Mambilima’s death was least expected as the Nation was still shocked with the loss of other Zambians.

“It is even more painful that she was stricken and departed from us while away from home and her family,” he said.

President Lungu said the death of Justice Mambilima was heartbreaking because she was fine when she departed for Egypt on official duty.

“When information reached me that she was unwell, I directed responsible departments to ensure that she was flown back home, including sending an aircraft and an air ambulance. Unfortunately that was not to be and we lost her,” he said.

“Indeed, a dark cloud is hanging on Zambia. We have lost great people in a very short space of time. We have lost former ministers, businessmen, health workers including, doctors; and ordinary people we might not call VIPs but indeed they all matter to me.”

President Lungu also said he was grieving with families across the country who have lost their loved ones even if he might not have met them personally.

“My sympathies to you. Just yesterday, I lost Permanent Secretary, a man of God in the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs (Rev. Howard Sikwela). But God I know you are there. You have not abandoned us. You have not abandoned our Nation. We are a Christian Nation and we know you will answer our prayers. Like Job in the Bible, Lord, I say blessed be your Name! Blessed be Your Name!” he prayed.