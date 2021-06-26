LOCAL GOVT PS CAUTIONS BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS TO COMPLY WITH COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Lusaka ~ Sat, 26 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Local government Permanent Secretary Mr Mathews Ngulube has urged bar owners to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and follow government’s directive that bars should operate only on takeaway basis.

Mr Ngulube said he was not satisfied that some bars are still not complying to the government’s directive when the country is experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 deaths.

Last night, Mr Ngulube, in the company of Ministry of Health and council officials and the police visited Kabwata, Matero and East Park where Bars were found still open after 22hrs and patrons not observing the Covid 19 rules.

He said patrols will continue this weekend and that the exercise will not only be done in Lusaka but the entire country.