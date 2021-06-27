55 DIE OF COVID-19 IN ONE DAY AS GOVT WARNS BARS OF STIFFER MEASURES DUE TO NON-ADHERENCE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has bemoaned the continued flouting of health measures by bars at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And in the last 24 hours, 55 people have died of COVID-19 across the country.

Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama said in a statement that the conduct by bar owners does not reflect the spirit on which government would like to bring COVID-19 under control.

He added that Zambians have themselves to blame for the stiffer measures to be implemented which will have a negative impact on businesses.

“Today, we wish to express our immense displeasure with owners of bars, taverns, night clubs, casinos and patrons who have continued to flout with impunity the directives issued to stem further spread of COVID 19,” he said.

“This does not reflect the spirit on which we would like to bring COVID 19 under control. We will only have ourselves to blame for the stiffer measures to be implemented which will have a negative impact on your businesses. We reiterate that these places are supra spreaders of the Covid 19 infection and even as we balance saving lives and the economy such behaviours will not be condoned.”

And Dr Malama said the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 55 Covid-19 deaths.

He added that 2,537 new cases have also been recorded in the mentioned period out of 10,689 tests conducted.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary disclosed that the date of receipt of the 108,000 doses of AstraZeneca has been confirmed as 2nd July, 2021.

Dr Malama said once the vaccines arrive in country, they will immediately be distributed countrywide for use.

“In the last 24 hours, we administered a total of 693 second dose AstraZeneca vaccinations,” he said.

He applauded the Baghoos Group of Companies of Mazabuka for donating 100 medical oxygen cylinders, which have been distributed to hospitals and urged other corporates to emulate the noble gesture.

And the Dr Malama said the recovery rate continues to give the Ministry hope.

“Although the overall clinical picture remains depressing, our rate of recovery continues to give us some hope, with 2,617 patients discharged (114 from our isolation facilities and 2,503 from home management),” Dr Malama said.

He urged members of the public to continue observing COVID-19 regulations as he stressed that the picture for the pandemic is worrisome.