CHIEF CHIZELA, NAMED OPPOSITION LEADER FINGERED IN BLOCKED DEVELOPMENT OF KALENGWA MINE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Jun 2021

Chief Chizela of Mufumbwe district and a named opposition leader have been named to be behind delayed operations at Kalengwa Mine, a situation that is blocking development of the area against the government’s agenda.

Speaking at a media briefing this morning, New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda said Chief Chizela and a named opposition leader are hindering the operalisation of Kalengwa mine.

Pastor Chanda said after an investigation, it has been revealed that the traditional leader and an opposition leader are the ones stopping the development to take place as the duo obtained an injunction to stop an investor who has been given mining rights by government to undertake the activities.

He said it is unfortunate that such a situation can occur as the traditional leader and the opposition official want Moxico mining company in which they have shares to undertake mining activities.

Pastor Chanda said it is unfortunate that two individuals can go against the decision by government because of their personal interests instead of looking at the interests of the people of Mufumbwe.