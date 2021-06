Lusaka ~ Sun, 27 Jun 2021

After nine days of battling COVID-19, New Heritage Party president Ms Chishala Kateka has has door-to-door campaigns are not safe, given the seriousness of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Kateka has been bedridden for the past nine days and has warned Zambians that COVID-19 is bad and they must adhere to Health guidelines.

The Opposition leader is the only female presidential candidate in the August 12, 2021 general elections.