HEARTLESS KITWE MAN RAPES AND KILLS ELDER SISTER

Kitwe ~ Sun, 27 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 42-year-old man has raped and killed his 46-year-old biological elder sister in Kitwe’s Chantete Mukuba farm blocs.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident that happened on Friday around 21:00hrs.

Mr. Chushi has since identified the suspect as Jackson Chipoya and the victim as Philis Chipoya, both of Chantete Mukuba farm blocs.

“On 25.6.21 at 2100hrs, Kennedy Chalwe, 21, was coming from visiting a relative, he heard people ahead of him talking, and appeared drunk. When he reached close, he saw Jackson Chipoya raping his biological sister namely Philis Chipoya who was shouting for help. Upon seeing this, he went to inform the husband to the deceased, Jonathan Kambanjala about the incident. They both rushed to the scene but found the lifeless body laying on the ground facing upwards. He informed the neighbours over what had transpired. They all rushed to the same place and confirmed the report,” Mr Chushi stated.

He said whilst at the scene, Jackson surrendered himself and said he was the one who had killed his sister.

Mr. Chushi added that officers rushed to the scene and found a naked body of the deceased laying on the ground facing upwards.

He said the body was inspected and no injuries were found.

Mr. Chushi stated that police later apprehended the suspect who is currently in police custody while the body of the deceased is in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.