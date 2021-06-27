KAFUE STEEL PLANT OFFERS FREE OXYGEN

By Oswald Sichone in Kafue

UNIVERSAL Mining and Chemical Industrials Limited popularly known as Kafue Steel Plant has started offering free Oxygen to Individuals and Institutions that may be in need of it for health related reasons.

Kafue Steel Plant Operations Manager Imran Bhatti told Kafue Times in an interview that owing to the high demand for Oxygen following escalating cases of COVID-19, Kafue Steel has started supplying Oxygen at no cost to Kafue General Hospital, Maina Soko Milliary Hospital and other Health Facilities across the Country.

Bhatti called on Individuals and Institutions that may be in need of Oxygen to visit Kafue Steel Plant and get the Oxygen for free provided they go with their own Oxygen Cylinders.

He told Kafue Times that Kafue Steel Plant on a daily basis refills 300 to 400 Oxygen Cylinders which it gives to various Health Institutions across the Country for free.

“Following the escalating COVID-19 cases which has led to high demand for Oxygen, Kafue Steel Plant is offering free Oxygen to Individuals and Institutions that may be in need of Oxygen. We did this during the second wave of COVID-19 and we are doing it again now. We have invited Kafue Times to tour our plant so that you can see and in turn inform the people and Institutions that we are offering free Oxygen provided they come with their own Oxygen Cylinders,” Bhatti said.