Chipata ~ Sun, 27 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The “wind of change” is now haunting Malawians.

The economic challenges and high cost of living affecting many countries has angered Malawians.

They took to the streets chanting slogans against President Lazarus Chakwela.

“We need to vote again! We need to vote again!” the angry Malawians, mainly youth, chanted.

On Monday, President Chakwela will be exactly one year in government.

Many countries across the world are facing challenges.