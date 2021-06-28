CHAMA BAGS ZESCO UNITED PLAYER OF THE YEAR GONG

Lusaka ~ Mon, 28 Jun 2021

ZESCO United defender Adrian Chama was on Sunday night crowned club Player of the Year after guiding the electricity men to their ninth league title.

During an awards gala at Protea Hotel in Ndola, Zesco United awarded various players for their contribution to the club’s return to the pinnacle of the Zambian game, and Chama was among six players that walked home with awards at the clubs’ annual awards ceremony.

The 2021 Zesco United Footballer of the Year was the captain for the Chipolopolo side at the 2020 African Nations Championship (played in 2021) in Cameroon where Zambia reached the quarterfinals.

Midfielder and skipper John Chin’gandu picked the Players’ Player of the Year award while the most consistent player went to Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

Otieno’s countrymate, Jesse Were, bagged the Top scorer’s award with 10 goals while Zimbabwean midfielder Thabani Kamusoko scooped the most disciplined player award.

All awards were accompanied by K10, 000.

FAZ vice president Justin Mumba who graced the awards ceremony, urged the club to aim high at continental level.

“Do us pride at continental level. We expect the return of ZESCO (to continental football) will add to the strides that Zambia has been making in continental football,” said Mumba.

Credit : FAZ