FROM CONSTABLE TO LEGAL COUNSEL: MEET INONGE BRENDAH WAINYAE

Her story is a perfect example of humble beginnings. 31-year-old Inonge Brendan Wainyae conquered ZIALE during the March, 2021 Legal practitioners exam. Her story is an inspiration not only to the young generation in the Zambia Police Service but to all young Zambians.

In 2011, Inonge joined the Zambia Police Service as a constable after a grueling period of training at Kamfinsa Mobile Unit as paramilitary officer.

Six months later, Inonge decided to live her childhood dream by pursuing law.

Zambia Reports chatted with her today on her achievement and she said:

“I joined in 2011 and the motivation was to support my country to maintain law and order. I then decided to study law when I was 6 months in the service. It has always been in me since I was young to become a lawyer and stand for justice. My encouragement to young officers is not to relax but pursue higer qualification in order to make a change, especially in the field of law. The work of the police borders around law so it’s very important as an officer to have full knowledge of law in order to work professionally,” she narrates to Zambia Reports.

She adds that “young officers shouldn’t give up or sleep on their dreams… they should be determined to achieve their goals regardless of the circumstance”.

Well done counsel Inonge 👏🏾👏🏾, Zambia Reports is very proud of your achievement. Serve our country with pride and dignity.♥️♥️💪

#girlpower