FUEL TANKER BURNS TO ASHES AS DRIVER GETS ADMITTED TO NYIMBA HOSPITAL

Nyimba ~ Mon, 28 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A tanker truck driver is nursing suspected internal injuries following an accident that left the truck completely gutted in Kapindu area about 95 kilometres west of Nyimba district on Great East Road.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu stated that the accident occurred around 18:30 hours yesterday.

“Serious Road Traffic Accident which occurred today 28/06/21 at around 1830 hours at Kapindu area about 95 km west of Nyimba along Great East Road within Nyimba District. Involved was a motor vehicle Mercedes Benz Tanker truck registration number AIC 7353, AIC 7345 T, property of Dot Omat Company, Luanshya, which was burnt to ashes, and was carrying an unknown amount of fuel (Diesel ) and it has also been burnt off completely, which was being driven by Bornface Kawele aged 47 years of Chingola who sustained suspected internal injuries and is admitted to St. Joseph Mission Hospital in Nyimba who was driving from east to west direction,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that the accident occurred when the driver due to excessive speed failed to negotiate a curve to the left, careered off the left side of the road and overturned.

Mr Lungu stated that the vehicle caught fire after it overturned.